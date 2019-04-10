Blizzard warnings issued from Colorado to Minnesota

Blizzard warnings have been posted from Colorado to Minnesota as a storm develops that could rival last month's bomb cyclone. The National Weather Service says up to 2.5 feet of snow could fall in parts of eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has closed state government offices in 52 counties. Numerous schools around the state have closed.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said "the National Guard stands ready" to rescue any stranded motorists.

Winter storm warnings were issues across multiple states, including Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

"A strong late-season winter storm will move across the North-Central U.S. into the Great Lakes through Friday," the National Weather Service said Wednesday. "This will feature blizzard conditions and some ice on the cold side with severe thunderstorms on the warm side."

"Further south, high winds and very dry conditions will produce the potential for rapid wildfire growth across the High Plains and Southwest states into at least Thursday," the service said.

A map showing warnings, watches, advisories and alerts on April 10, 2019 National Weather Service

A storm last month led to massive flooding in the Midwest that caused billions of dollars in damage. Forecasters said this week's storm will swell rivers again, but maybe not as much.