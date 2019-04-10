Masters 2019: Rainstorms threaten delays at fabled golf tournament

The Masters Tournament begins Thursday morning when 87 golfers competing for the fabled green jacket tee off at Augusta National Golf club. But a persistent rainstorm could delay parts of the tournament.

The Weather Channel says there's a 60 percent chance of rain in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday. On Saturday there's an 80 percent chance of rain, and it's even higher on Sunday, during final-round play.

While Augusta National features a SubAir drainage system to handle any rain, the threat of thunderstorms and lightning is the main issue heading into the weekend. The course had to suspend practice play Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. AP

Masters tournaments have occasionally been affected by problematic weather since the tournament's inauguration in 1934, including seven straight Masters from 2002 to 2008 that experienced weather delays.

The players don't necessarily always play through rain, but they do continue golfing once the rain abates and the course is soaked dry by the drainage system. Even so, the ball is always affected by changes to Augusta's surface and landscape. And, as any golfer knows, a delay can throw off rhythm and momentum.

Tournament play officially begins Thursday morning for 87 of the best golfers on Earth. The Masters will conclude Sunday afternoon, April 14.

Follow the updated leaderboard and extra video feeds on CBS Masters Live Stream and on the CBS Sports mobile app. You can livestream Rounds 3 & 4 of The Masters Saturday and Sunday on CBS All Access – start a free trial.