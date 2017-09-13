Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt to headline Harvey benefit concert

AUSTIN, Texas -- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are the latest celebrities to step up for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. They are among the stars headlining a benefit concert next week to help Texas residents affected by the disaster.

Organizers said the "Harvey Can't Mess With Texas" concert will be held in Austin on Sept. 22. It will be broadcast live on 11 Tegna stations in the state and on YouTube.

Also scheduled to perform are Lyle Lovett and Leon Bridges. Actors Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey are scheduled to make special appearances at the four-hour show at the Frank Erwin Center.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday afternoon. Prices range from $30 to $199; proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund.

Donations will also be collected from phone banks at the television stations.

The benefit comes on the heels of Tuesday night's "Hand in Hand" broadcast, which featured CBS News' Norah O'Donnell who was in Houston covering Harvey in its immediate aftermath. She was joined by a variety of celebrities -- spanning the entertainment and music industries -- like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey. "Hand in Hand" raised more than $44 million for several charities including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund).