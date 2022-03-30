Academy says board's review of Will Smith's "unacceptable" Oscars slap "will take a few weeks"

The Academy launches a formal review into Will Smith's actions at the Oscars

The formal review of Will Smith's Oscars slap "will take a few weeks," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said Wednesday. In a letter to Academy members obtained by CBS News, the two noted the review must "follow an official process."

"Sunday's telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee," the letter read. "To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith's actions that transpired Sunday night."

"As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy's Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith," they wrote. "As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks."

Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The letter did not elaborate on what possible punishment Smith could be facing for slapping Chris Rock in the face while the comedian was presenting an award and subsequently yelling for him to "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The board has the authority to suspend or expel members who violate the Academy's code of conduct or "compromise the integrity" of the academy. Actress Whoopi Goldberg, who serves on the Academy's Board of Governors, said Monday, "There will be consequences, I'm sure," but also said they would not strip Smith of the Best Actor award that he won roughly 30 minutes after the incident for the film "King Richard."

Rock declined to press charges against Smith for the slap, the Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday night.

Smith apologized to both Rock and the Academy on Tuesday, writing on Instagram that his actions were "unacceptable and inexcusable," and adding that he was "out of line and I was wrong."