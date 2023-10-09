Will Hurd suspends presidential campaign, endorses Nikki Haley

Washington — Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd said Monday he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Nikki Haley.

Hurd, a former Texas congressman who has not shied away from criticizing former President Donald Trump, has failed to qualify for any of the primary debates.

"While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden," Hurd said in a statement.

"I urge donors, voters, and other candidates to unite around an alternative candidate to Trump. Otherwise, we will repeat the same errors as in 2016," he said. "If the Republican party nominates Donald Trump or the various personalities jockeying to imitate his divisive, crass behavior, we will lose."

Hurd said Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump and former South Carolina governor, "is the best person" to unite the country and navigate the complex challenges facing the country.

"Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy," he said. "I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race."