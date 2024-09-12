We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Borrowing from your home equity has been one of the most cost-effective ways to access extra cash in recent years. While credit card interest rates surged past 20% and personal loans rose to around 12% (on average), both home equity loan and home equity line of credit (HELOC) interest rates mostly remained in the single digits. And with home values seemingly on a continuous rise, the average homeowner has around $327,000 worth of equity right now.

A lower interest rate and higher amounts of borrowing potential aren't the only benefits of a home equity loan now, however. With inflation dramatically cooling and interest rate cuts imminent when the Federal Reserve meets again later this September, home equity could become even more affordable than it already is. But if you already have a home equity loan will the rate just drop automatically — or will you need to take action to secure the lower rate? That's what we'll detail below.

Will my home equity loan rate drop after rates are cut?

In short: No, your home equity loan interest rate won't automatically drop after interest rates are cut. That's because home equity loans have fixed interest rates which remain the same for the life of the loan. That's actually been a big selling point for this financial product in the increasing rate climate of recent years. As rates rose repeatedly in 2022 and 2023, home equity loans remained the same for borrowers. This allowed them to budget accurately and it allowed them to remain immune from an otherwise adverse rate climate.

But with rates now on a downward trend and multiple cuts to the federal funds rate on tap for this year, home equity loan borrowers may be looking to reduce their payments via a lower rate. Fortunately, there are two ways they can do so:

Refinance to a lower rate: If you like the structure and predictability of the fixed-rate home equity loan and simply want to pay less, then consider a traditional refinance

Refinance into a HELOC: Depending on the lender, you may also be able to refinance into a HELOC

The bottom line

Home equity loans have fixed rates, making them safe and reliable when interest rates are climbing but less beneficial when rates are falling again. But homeowners have options. They can keep the structure of their home equity loan and refinance to a new lower rate (for a price) or they can refinance into a HELOC, which has variable rates that will automatically decline as the overall rate environment does. Just don't sit idle. With lower interest rates soon available, home equity borrowers could see significant savings if they take certain steps now.