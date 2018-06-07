Wilbur Ross says Trump administration has reached "definitive agreement" with ZTE

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says that the Trump administration has reached a "definitive agreement" with Chinese telecom giant ZTE that Ross claims "imposes the most strict compliance that we've ever had on any company, American or foreign." In an interview on CNBC, Ross said penalties amounted to $1 billion and that ZTE agreed to install new management and a compliance team picked by the U.S.

The agreement is controversial: ZTE had been sanctioned by the U.S. for doing business with North Korea and Iran. It was blocked from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, sanctions that had crippled the company.

The Trump administration has walked a fine line, stressing that any ZTE deal is separate from ongoing trade negotiations with China. And that the punishment for ZTE's past actions is tough enough.

"We are literally embedding a compliance department of our choosing into the company to monitor it going forward. They will pay for those people but the people will report to the new chairman," said Ross. He called the deal brokered a "strict settlement" calling it the "largest settlement fine that has ever been brought by the Commerce Department against any violator of export controls."

Ross said the agreement will serve as a "very strong deterrent, not only for them, but for other potential bad actors." Should ZTE fail to comply with the deal, in addition to the billion dollar penalty, the agreement also includes $400 million in escrow to cover any future violations, including "sanctions or anything else," according to Ross.

"We'd still retain the power to shut them them down again," he added.

Ross also referenced the potential impact on U.S. companies that supply parts to ZTE.

U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly warned the administration not to go easy on a company that brazenly violated U.S. sanctions against two rogue nations that were pursuing nuclear weapons production.