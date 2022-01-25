Wilbert Mora, second police officer shot in Harlem, has died

A second New York City police officer has died after being shot in Harlem on Friday. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced 27-year-old Wilbert Mora's death, calling him "3 times a hero."

"It's with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora," Sewell said Tuesday. "Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy."

It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy. pic.twitter.com/8JiWGbUYTn — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 25, 2022

Mora was injured on Friday after responding to a call from a mother in a dispute with her son. Mora and two other officers responded to the residence, where they were shot at while trying to approach a back bedroom.

Fellow officer Jason Rivera, 22, was shot and killed on the scene, while Mora was gravely wounded. Mora was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was later transferred to NYU Langone but remained in critical condition until his death, CBS New York reports.

The alleged shooter, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, died from his wounds on Monday.

Mora is remembered by family and friends as a bright and humble young man. He joined the NYPD as an officer in 2018 after graduating from CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor's degree.

"This kid is like a son to me, and his dad is like a brother to me," family friend Santo Guerrero told CBS New York. "I'm in pain, I'm hurting."

On Monday night, friends of Mora held a candlelight vigil outside of the NYPD's 32nd Precinct in Mora's honor.

"Officer Mora and his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, showed courage in the face of imminent danger to protect New Yorkers," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Tuesday. "Their bravery exemplified their commitment to protecting the city they loved. Both will forever be remembered as heroes who dedicated their lives to making New York safer and stronger. I pray for strength and ease for their families and loved ones."