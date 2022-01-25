Live

Watch CBS News

Second NYPD officer dies after ambush

A second New York City police officer has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Harlem. Wilbert Mora died four days after he and his partner Jason Rivera were ambushed during a domestic disturbance call.
