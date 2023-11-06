Who qualified for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami?

The Republican National Committee announced Monday evening that five GOP presidential candidates qualified for the third presidential debate: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

The RNC required candidates to attract 4% polling support in polls, as well as 70,000 unique donors.

"We are looking forward to our third debate in Miami, a welcome opportunity for our candidates to showcase our winning conservative agenda to the American people, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "We are especially honored to be the first political party to partner with a Jewish organization for a debate in our partnership with the Republican Jewish Coalition, and our candidates will reaffirm the Republican Party's unwavering support of Israel and the Jewish community on the stage Wednesday night."

The debate will be carried by NBC with partners Salem Radio Network, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble, and will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streamed on Rumble.