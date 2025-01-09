Who spoke and sang at Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Washington — Jimmy Carter's funeral service was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where the former president was honored with tributes and through musical selections and performances.

President Biden eulogized the former president, while Steve Ford, the son of President Gerald Ford, read a tribute written by his late father. Ford and Carter were political adversaries ran against each other in 1976, but ended up becoming close friends. Ted Mondale, the son of Carter's Vice President Walter Mondale, also delivered a tribute from his late father.

Stu Eizenstat, a former White House adviser and friend to the 39th president, also spoke, as did Carter's grandson, Jason Carter. Carter, along with another grandson, Joshua Carter, spoke and read a BIble passage, while Andrew Young, former ambassador to the United Nations, delivered a homily.

Presidents, vice presidents and their spouses attend the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Ben Curtis / AP

Among the musical selections and performances included a rendition of "The Road Home" by the Cathedral Choir, "Amazing Grace" by Phyllis Adams and Lelia Bolden of Song Rise to Thee, "Imagine" by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and "Eternal Father, Strong to Save," sung by the U.S. Marine Orchestra and Armed Forces Chorus.

The funeral service was attended by leaders including President-elect Donald Trump and the other living former presidents — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The service follows almost a week of remembrance honoring Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. Carter will be buried in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, next to his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.