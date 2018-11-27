CBSN
CBS News November 27, 2018, 12:36 PM

Watch: White House press briefing today - live stream

Last Updated Nov 27, 2018 11:40 AM EST

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a press briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. This will be her first briefing from the West Wing since October 29. There was only one briefing in September, also.

But the president has been holding his own briefings — whether spontaneous or in formal press conferences. The president, returning from his Thanksgiving vacation in Mar-a-Lago and from rallies for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, will face a slew of questions on the border, conflict between Russia and Ukraine, potential administration staffing changes and special counsel Robert Mueller. 

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:

  • Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2017
  • Time: Scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Who: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary
Potential briefing topics today:

U.S.-Mexican border 

  • As tensions increase, DHS defends the use of tear gas at the border while critics call it inhumane. 
  • President Trump pushed back Monday on a "60 Minutes" investigation that found his controversial family separation policy impacted more children than the administration admits.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Robert Mueller investigation

  • This is the first official White House press briefing since Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned.
  • Questions will likely be asked about Acting Attorney General Matthew Whittaker and his oversight of the Mueller investigation.

