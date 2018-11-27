Watch: White House press briefing today - live stream

Last Updated Nov 27, 2018 11:40 AM EST
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a press briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. This will be her first briefing from the West Wing since October 29. There was only one briefing in September, also.
But the president has been holding his own briefings — whether spontaneous or in formal press conferences. The president, returning from his Thanksgiving vacation in Mar-a-Lago and from rallies for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, will face a slew of questions on the border, conflict between Russia and Ukraine, potential administration staffing changes and special counsel Robert Mueller.
How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2017
- Time: Scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET
- Who: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary
- Live stream: Watch CBSN live coverage, in player above
Potential briefing topics today:
U.S.-Mexican border
- As tensions increase, DHS defends the use of tear gas at the border while critics call it inhumane.
- President Trump pushed back Monday on a "60 Minutes" investigation that found his controversial family separation policy impacted more children than the administration admits.
Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Russia fired on Ukrainian ships two days ago, captured sailors and forced them to appear in a confession video.
- President Trump responded by saying he didn't like what's happening, but did not call out Russia's behavior specifically.
- U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called on Russia to "immediately cease its unlawful conduct" during a United Nations Security Council meeting Monday.
Robert Mueller investigation
- This is the first official White House press briefing since Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned.
- Questions will likely be asked about Acting Attorney General Matthew Whittaker and his oversight of the Mueller investigation.