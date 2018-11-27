Watch: White House press briefing today - live stream

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a press briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. This will be her first briefing from the West Wing since October 29. There was only one briefing in September, also.

But the president has been holding his own briefings — whether spontaneous or in formal press conferences. The president, returning from his Thanksgiving vacation in Mar-a-Lago and from rallies for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, will face a slew of questions on the border, conflict between Russia and Ukraine, potential administration staffing changes and special counsel Robert Mueller.

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:



Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2017

Tuesday, November 27, 2017 Time: Scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET

Scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET Who: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary Live stream: Watch CBSN live coverage, in player above

Potential briefing topics today:

U.S.-Mexican border

As tensions increase, DHS defends the use of tear gas at the border while critics call it inhumane.



President Trump pushed back Monday on a "60 Minutes" investigation that found his controversial family separation policy impacted more children than the administration admits.

Russia-Ukraine conflict



Robert Mueller investigation

This is the first official White House press briefing since Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned.

Questions will likely be asked about Acting Attorney General Matthew Whittaker and his oversight of the Mueller investigation.



