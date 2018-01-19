White House officials hold briefing on possible government shutdown -- live stream

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House legislative director Marc Short are holding an on-camera briefing at the White House regarding a possible government shutdown.

If Congress doesn't pass new funding by Friday night, the government will shut down early Saturday morning. So far, the House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday night, but the bill lacks enough votes to pass in the Senate.

Before the briefing, Mulvaney said, "I'm handicapping it now at some place between 50 and 60 percent. But again we're planning for it as if it's 100 percent. That's what we do, we run the government, and we will run the government if a bill passes, we will run the government if a bill doesn't pass."

The House, meanwhile, is planning to adjourn after their lone vote this morning, which will take place around 10:45 a.m. It'll wrap up around 11:45 a.m. and then House lawmakers leave town – so they are telling the Senate they have to pass the CR the House passed last night if they want to keep the government open.

CBS News' Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.