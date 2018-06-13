White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow discharged from hospital after mild heart attack

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for suffering a "mild" heart attack, according to the White House. Kudlow was released from the hospital earlier Wednesday and doctors say Kudlow's recovery is going "very well," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon," Sanders added. Doctors expected Kudlow to make a "full and speedy recovery. "

President Trump broke the news of Kudlow's condition via twitter just as he was preparing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their Singapore summit earlier this week.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Before being admitted to the hospital, Kudlow had traveled with the president to Quebec for the G7 summit. He appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" upon his arrival back home where he defended the president's trade policies and pullout of U.S. support of the joint communique signed in Canada.

Kudlow, 70, was picked to lead the National Economic Council in March, succeeding Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive.