White House hosts first Easter Egg Roll since 2019

The White House is hosting the first Easter Egg Roll since 2019, after the pandemic snarled plans for the annual event in 2020 and 2021.

First lady Jill Biden, a longtime teacher, has dubbed this year's theme "EGGucation." Children will gather on the White House's South Lawn to roll and hunt for eggs. But they'll also have a chance to check out a reading nook, talent show and schoolhouse activity area.

President Biden and the first lady are delivering remarks, and the president, first lady, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are all attending.

The White House estimated 30,000 people would attend the event held on the South Lawn throughout the day, although a rainy forecast could dissuade some visitors. According to the White House, military families and the crew members and families from the USS Delaware, the U.S. Naval Submarine sponsored by first lady Jill Biden. Tickets were distributed to the general public through an online public lottery.

The White House Easter Egg Roll has been tradition since the late 1800s, and presidents through the years have participated. Former President Barack Obama once played basketball with children during the event.

FILE: President Barack Obama plays basketball during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House March 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to roll eggs on the South Lawn. Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Mr. Biden spent Easter weekend at Camp David.