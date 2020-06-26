Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force holds first briefing in nearly two months

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are holding a briefing Friday for the first time in nearly two months. Unlike past briefings, it will be held at the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, D.C., not at the White House.

The briefing is expected to be led by Vice President Mike Pence. It is not on the president's schedule.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

What : Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing Date : Friday, June 26, 2020

: Friday, June 26, 2020 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, D.C.

: Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The briefing is being held after the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 on Friday — a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack, or at least halt, their state's plans for reopening.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

While the increase is believed to partly reflect widened testing, there's also evidence the virus is making a comeback.

-Contributing: Fin Gomez and The Associated Press