(CBS)

If you've ever spent a little too much time playing computer games like "World of Warcraft" or "EverQuest," have you wondered when that passion for simulated adventure turns into an actual addiction?(who admits to reaching a level 64 paladin in "World of Warcraft") looks at this question in his blog today. Check it out . He has some interesting anecdotes from those who have become too engrossed in their online world and neglect the real one.