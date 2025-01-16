We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Any hope of immediate interest rate relief was eliminated this week after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly inflation report. Inflation in December rose to 2.9%, marking its third consecutive monthly increase. The rate is now almost a full percentage point above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal. The increases in October, November and December all came as the Fed embarked on an interest rate cut campaign. Now, however, rates will almost assuredly remain the same, perhaps for a longer time than many had anticipated (and hope for).

Understanding this dynamic, borrowers accustomed to high rates on everything from mortgages to credit cards will need to find alternative ways to make ends meet. Savers, however, have an extended opportunity to grow their money in today's elevated rate climate. So making the right moves now is critical. Below, we'll detail the steps savers should explore with interest rates on pause.

What savers should do now with interest rates on pause

Here are three timely moves savers should strongly consider making now, with interest rates frozen:

Open a long-term CD

A certificate of deposit (CD) account is the clearest way to exploit today's high-rate climate. And if savers do so with a long-term CD, which lasts 18 months or longer, they can earn today's high rates long after the market has shifted. With rates on long-term CDs in the 4% to 5% range, savers stand to earn hundreds and possibly thousands of dollars by shifting a portion of their money into one of these accounts right now.

And, by doing so, they'll gain protection against any rate volatility to come. Just be sure to carefully calculate any potential deposit to ensure that it can remain in the account until maturity or risk having to pay a hefty early withdrawal penalty to regain access.

Explore high-yield savings accounts

High-yield savings accounts currently come with rates competitive with CDs and they won't require savers to give up access to their money in the same way CDs do. Savers can earn exponentially more on their money by moving it from a traditional savings account, with an average interest rate of just 0.42% now, to a high-yield one with rates in the 4% range.

That said, high-yield savings account interest rates are variable and subject to rise and fall as the market evolves, so returns here will be less predictable than they would be with CDs. But for savers who want to earn a high rate and maintain access to their funds, this could be the ideal account to open.

Consider high-yield checking accounts

Lesser known than the above two options, high-yield checking accounts could be worth considering for savers. These accounts function similarly to regular checking accounts while offering savers an opportunity to earn a return on money that would otherwise be languishing in the account for future expenses and withdrawals. There may be some direct deposit requirements and minimum balances that will need to be maintained to earn a competitive rate. But for the right saver, it could make sense to explore, particularly now with today's high rates on pause.

The bottom line

Long-term CDs, high-yield savings accounts and high-yield checking accounts all offer savers unique ways to take advantage of today's frozen high-interest rate climate. The key is to take action now, while rates are still elevated, particularly with CDs which will lock in today's rates potentially for years to come. Whatever you do, however, make sure to keep money in a traditional savings account limited. With rates on comparable alternatives so much higher, you're essentially losing money by not making a move now.