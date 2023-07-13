What is Bell's palsy? What to know after Tiffany Chen's diagnosis reveal

The cause is a mystery — and the symptoms can be distressing. Bell's palsy comes on without warning, bringing partial paralysis or weakness to a person's face.

The condition affects thousands of people in the U.S. every year. And now Tiffany Chen, the partner of Robert De Niro, is speaking out about her experience with Bell's palsy for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, Chen revealed her diagnosis, which began after the birth of the couple's daughter in early April.

"When I got home, it was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself," Chen says in the interview, which airs Friday, July 14, on "CBS Mornings." "Then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit."

After calling her doctor, she tried to eat, but more difficulties set in.

"I went to put just a fork of food in my mouth, and everything came out. I couldn't eat," she said. "And then I was starting to slur. So I said, 'There's something really going on here.' ... I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital."

Here's what to know about the condition.

What is Bell's palsy?

The National Institutes of Health defines Bell's palsy as "a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face." This happens when one of the nerves that controls facial muscles becomes injured or stops working properly.

In some cases — including Chen's — it can affect both sides of the face.

Symptoms typically appear suddenly over a 48- to 72-hour period, and can range from mild to severe. Though symptoms generally start to improve after a few weeks, with or without treatment, the recovery time varies from person to person.

"Usually, you will recover some or all facial function within a few weeks to six months. Sometimes the facial weakness may last longer or be permanent," the NIH says on its website.

The condition affects about 40,000 people in the United States every year, the NIH estimates.

"It can affect anyone of any gender and age but seems to be highest in those in people 15 to 45 years old," its NIH states. It says risk factors for Bell's palsy include:

Pregnancy

Preeclampsia

Obesity

Hypertension

Diabetes

Upper respiratory ailments

Symptoms of Bell's palsy

According to the NIH, signs and symptom of Bell's palsy include:

Sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of your face

A drooping eyebrow and mouth

Drooling from one side of your mouth

Difficulty closing an eyelid

The Mayo Clinic's list of symptoms also includes:

Difficulty making facial expressions

Pain around the jaw or in or behind your ear on the affected side

Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side

Headache

Loss of taste

Changes in the amount of tears and saliva you produce

Before Chen noticed differences in her face, she says her tongue felt strange. "It felt like a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb," she told King.

Since Bell's palsy symptoms can appear similar to other conditions that cause facial weakness, experts say it's important to seek medical attention immediately to rule out things like a brain tumor or stroke.

What causes Bell's palsy?

Bell's palsy is the most common cause of facial paralysis, but its exact cause is unknown, according to the NIH.

"Viral and immune disorders are frequently suggested as a cause for this disorder," the National Organization for Rare Disorders says on its website. "There may also be an inherited tendency toward developing Bell's palsy."

Is there a treatment for Bell's palsy?

Most people who develop Bell's palsy recover over time without treatment. There are different treatment options for Bell's palsy, including medications to help recover facial nerve function and relieve pain.

Some patients receive physical therapy or facial massage, or may need eye protection if they are unable to close an eye.

In rare cases, the NIH says, "cosmetic or reconstructive surgery may be needed to correct some damage such as an eyelid that will not fully close or a crooked smile."

