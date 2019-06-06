West Point cadet killed, 20 wounded in training accident

Emergency crews responded to a tactical vehicle training accident at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Thursday morning. The school said one cadet was killed and 20 more cadets were wounded. Two soldiers were also wounded.

The accident occurred near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, the school said in a tweet. Camp Natural Bridge is a training site used by cadets during the summer.

West Point confirmed to CBS News that only military personnel were involved. First responders were on the scene and providing medical care. The school said the accident occurred around 6:45 a.m.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

According to CBS New York, initial reports suggested an Army vehicle rolled over. The station also reported emergency helicopters were being brought to the scene.