Iconic "Tank Man" photo remains a symbol of Tiananmen Square

It's been 30 years since Chinese soldiers tore through protesters on Tiananmen Square. Despite government efforts to erase the clash from the nation's modern history, the iconic "Tank Man" photo has remained a symbol of the deadly protests. Jeff Widener, who was an Associated Press photo editor at the time, captured the photo. He joins CBSN with a look at Tiananmen Square, 30 years later.