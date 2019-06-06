West Point cadet killed, 22 injured in rollover crash

At least one cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point was killed Thursday in a rollover crash that left 20 other cadets and two soldiers injured, officials said. The injuries ranged from facial abrasions to a broken arm but they were considered non-life-threatening.

Army soldiers were driving the vehicle during the crash near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, which is used by cadets during the summer. It happened while they were traveling to a training site during a standard exercise, Army Lt. General Darryl Williams said in a brief news conference Thursday.

When asked if there were too many cadets in the back of the military vehicle, Williams said, "I do not have those concerns." Williams said he did not have details of how the crash unfolded.

First responders were on the scene and providing medical care after the accident occurred at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

The military academy said the injured were transported to local hospitals and the incident is under investigation. "West Point officials thank local and state emergency responders for their assistance on the scene," the academy tweeted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying his "heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident." Cuomo also directed New York's Office of Emergency Management to provide "any resources necessary" to assist officials.

President Trump, who was in Europe commemorating the D-Day anniversary, also offered his condolences Thursday on Twitter: "So sorry to hear about the terrible accident involving our GREAT West Point Cadets. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the injured. God Bless them ALL!"