Novo Nordisk Statement to 60 Minutes

Promising new weight loss medication in short supply and often not covered by insurance | 60 Minutes

Prior to 60 Minutes', January 1, 2023, broadcast which featured correspondent Lesley Stahl's story on obesity, we reached out to Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic about recent shortages of the medications.

The company told 60 Minutes the following:

Ozempic

The 1 mg and 2 mg doses of Ozempic are now available for patients across the U.S. We are currently experiencing intermittent supply disruptions on the Ozempic pen that delivers 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses due to the combination of incredible demand coupled with overall global supply constraints. While product continues to be manufactured and shipped, patients in some areas of the country will experience delays with these doses. Anyone concerned with continuity of treatment, should contact their healthcare provider.

Wegovy

"Novo Nordisk is pleased to report that all dose strengths of Wegovy are now available to retail pharmacies nationwide. However, pharmacies may experience normal delays given the time required to order the product from their local distribution center, and geographical variabilities. Wegovy represents a significant innovation in the treatment of obesity. While production is ongoing, the overall demand for this medicine is still uncertain and will continue to be assessed. Keeping supply stable is a priority. We will closely monitor prescribing trends and phase promotional efforts as we assess demand. We take our responsibility to meet the needs of people living with obesity very seriously and have taken significant measures to minimize disruption moving forward. We remain committed to driving meaningful change for people living with excess weight or obesity and supporting healthcare providers partnering on their care."

