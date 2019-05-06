Weather, equipment failure may be to blame in deadly Russian plane fire

London — A 22-year-old American man was among the 41 people killed in the fiery crash of an Aeroflot plane at a Moscow airport. As the Russian jet skidded down the runway, it burst into flames, trailed by smoke.

Authorities said Aeroflot Flight 1492 had just taken off from one of Moscow's main airports when it circled back for unspecified technical reasons. Investigators said they're now looking into three possible causes: Inexperienced pilots, equipment failure, and bad weather.

Video posted on a state-run news website appears to show the chaos inside. A woman is heard screaming "we're on fire" and a man calls for calm amid the frantic sound of seat-belts unbuckling.

Passengers who could, fled down slides at the front of the plane, some, with luggage. But dozens of others never made it out. Among them is 22-year-old Jeremy Brooks of New Mexico. His former boss told CBS News the recent college graduate was going to Russia to work as a fly-fishing guide.