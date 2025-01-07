We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The IRS' Fresh Start program could provide serious relief from delinquent tax debt — but not everyone will qualify. Getty Images

Each year, millions of Americans fail to file or pay their federal taxes by the deadline, a decision that can lead to serious — and expensive — penalties. The IRS assesses billions of dollars in penalties to those who fail to comply with federal tax filing, reporting and payment requirements, and in some cases, the outcomes can also include criminal investigations. As a result, you may feel overwhelmed at the idea of dealing with your delinquent tax debt, especially if you've allowed the issue to compound over time.

But while taking care of old tax debt can be tough, the good news is that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers programs designed to help taxpayers manage their obligations and get back on track financially. Among these initiatives, the Fresh Start program can be particularly valuable for those struggling with tax debt. Launched in 2011 and expanded several times since then, the goal of the Fresh Start program is to make it easier for taxpayers to settle their tax debts and avoid tax liens by offering various payment plan options.

Understanding whether you qualify for the IRS Fresh Start program is crucial to taking advantage of its benefits. Below, we'll explain who qualifies for the IRS Fresh Start program, as well as what other options are available to those with delinquent IRS debt.

Who qualifies for the IRS Fresh Start program?

Before discussing qualifications, it's important to understand what the IRS Fresh Start program offers. Key features of the program include:

Extended installment agreements: These agreements allow taxpayers to pay their debt over a longer period, typically up to 72 months, through manageable monthly payments and more flexible terms than standard payment plans.

These agreements allow taxpayers to pay their debt over a longer period, typically up to 72 months, through manageable monthly payments and more flexible terms than standard payment plans. A higher tax lien threshold: Under the Fresh Start program, the IRS generally won't file a tax lien unless you owe more than $10,000, up from the previous threshold of $5,000.

The Fresh Start program's eligibility requirements vary depending on the specific payment solution you're seeking and eligibility primarily depends on your income level, tax debt amount and ability to pay. However, some general criteria for qualification include:

Owing less than $50,000: The program is available to taxpayers with outstanding tax debts of $50,000 or less. If your debt exceeds this threshold, you may still qualify by paying down your balance to meet the requirement.

To qualify, you must be current with all tax filings. If you have unfiled returns, you will need to address them before applying for the program. Consistent payment history: Taxpayers who enroll in the program must agree to make timely payments on their reduced balance or installment agreements. A history of consistent payments improves your chances of approval.

Taxpayers who enroll in the program must agree to make timely payments on their reduced balance or installment agreements. A history of consistent payments improves your chances of approval. Self-employed income decline: Self-employed individuals must demonstrate a 25% decline in income to be eligible for certain program benefits, such as penalty relief.

What other tax relief options do I have?

If you don't qualify for the Fresh Start program, a tax relief service can help you find alternative solutions for managing your tax debt, which could include:

Professional tax advocates know which penalties can be abated and how to document your case properly. Emergency collection relief: This can provide immediate relief from wage garnishments, bank levies or tax liens via temporary holds on collection activities while you're working on long-term solutions.

The bottom line

Delinquent tax debt can feel insurmountable, but programs like the IRS Fresh Start initiative and other relief options can provide pathways to financial recovery. Whether you qualify for Fresh Start or pursue alternative methods, though, it's essential to take proactive steps to address your tax obligations. If you're unsure about your eligibility or the best course of action, consider consulting with a tax professional. Their expertise can help you navigate the complexities of IRS policies and identify the most suitable solution for your situation.