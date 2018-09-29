Wayde Sims shooting: Suspect arrested in LSU player's death

BATON ROUGE, La. — Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting death of Wayde Sims, a 20-year-old basketball player at LSU. Dyteon Simpson, 20, was arrested Friday evening and booked into prison on a second-degree murder charge, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials released video of the confrontation between Sims and Simpson, and police said Sims lost his glasses during the fight. Police recovered the glasses from the scene and said they found Simpson's DNA on them, CBS affiliate WAFB reports.

After questioning Simpson, police said he admitted to fatally shooting Wayde. His bond has been set at $350,000, the Advocate reports.

Baton Rouge Police Department

The shooting happened near Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium, where homecoming festivities are taking place this weekend. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office released a preliminary report Friday, saying the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head into the neck.

On Friday morning, LSU basketball coach Will Wade said the team is "devastated" and "in shock" by Wayde's death.

"This is your worst nightmare as a coach. This is what you worry about at all times," Wade said. "There's problems everywhere, so you just want to educate your guys as best as possible to stay away from those situations and unfortunately, sometimes, these lessons are the toughest."