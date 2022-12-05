Waukesha Christmas parade returns one year after attack that killed 6

The Waukesha Christmas parade made its triumphant return one year after a driver plowed through the event, killing six people and injuring dozens others.

The theme of the 2022 parade was "Peace on Earth."

The event included 80 groups marching through downtown Waukesha, Wisconson, along a new route, as the memory of last year's tragedy was still fresh on residents' minds.

Leading the parade were first responders, who served as grand marshals and were met by loud cheers from spectators.

They were first on the scene last year when 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his red Ford Escape through the parade after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend, according to prosecutors. Six people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy who was marching with his baseball team as well as three members of a group known as the Dancing Grannies. Scores of others were injured.

The Dancing Grannies, arguably the parade's main attraction, followed close behind the first responders dressed in blue and white getups as they danced to "Jingle Bell Rocks." Family members accompanied the group, carrying photos of the members lost last year.

Also in attendance was Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, members of the Waukesha West Band who performed for the cheering crowd and Santa and Mrs. Clause, who greeted spectators as they made their way down the parade route.

Last month, Brooks was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.