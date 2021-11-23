Suspect intentionally plowed SUV into Wisconsin holiday parade, police say

Suspect intentionally plowed SUV into Wisconsin holiday parade, police sayget the free app
A man intentionally plowed an SUV into a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night and was being charged with intentional homicide, police said. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday the five people killed at the parade ranged in age from 52 to 81.
Thompson said before the incident the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance and left that scene before officers arrived.
More than 40 others, including at least 18 children, were hurt in the rampage, some of which was captured on video by bystanders.
"I just saw little girls flying through the air," witness Sarah Saldivar said. "You just saw multiple bodies thrown through the road, and you saw, like, the lawn chairs and the blankets."
Suspect was out on bail facing charges
The suspect was on bail facing charges at the time of the incident. According to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office, the suspect posted a $1,000 cash bail on November 11 after authorities say a woman told police he ran her over at a gas station the week before.
In a statement, the district attorney's office said the bail amount, which was recommended by prosecutors, was "inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges," which included battery and recklessly endangering safety.
"The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail," the statement said.
The district attorney's office said it's conducting an internal review of the decision for the bail recommendation.
Police release deceased victims' names
Police released the names of the five people who were killed at the parade. Dozens more were injured in the rampage, including children.
Waukesha police identified the deceased victims as:
- Tamara Durand, 52
- Wilhelm Hospel, 81
- Jane Kulich, 52
- LeAnna Owen, 71
- Virginia Sorenson, 79
Police say crash was intentional but not terrorism
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the suspect intentionally drove the SUV into the parade crowd. Thompson said before the incident the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance and left that scene before officers arrived.
Thompson said there was no evidence that the rampage was a terrorist incident.
Deceased victims range in age from 52 to 81
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the five people killed at the parade ranged in age from 52 to 81. Four of the victims were women, and the fifth victim was a man.
Those killed were two 52-year-old women, a 71-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, Thompson said.
Numerous children were among those injured.
Suspect being charged with intentional homicide
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson identified the suspect as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Thompson said Brooks was being charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
18 children treated at one hospital
A children's hospital in Milwaukee treated 18 patients from the crash ranging in age from 3 to 16, doctors said Monday. Six children were listed in critical condition as of late Monday morning, according to Dr. Michael Meyer, medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Three other patients were in serious condition, and nine more were listed in fair condition, Meyer said. Dr. Amy Drendel, the hospital's medical director of emergency medicine, said three sets of siblings were among the patients.
Drendel said injuries ranged from broken bones and serious head injuries to facial abrasions.
Law enforcement officials identify suspect
Two law enforcement officials told CBS News the suspect has been identified as Darrell Brooks. Brooks is in police custody.
-Pat Milton and Andres Triay
Suspect may have been fleeing another scene
The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told CBS News.
"Dancing Grannies" club members among the victims
A Milwaukee group known as the "Dancing Grannies" said on Facebook some of their members are among the victims.
"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies," the group said. "Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together."
Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Monday. In a statement Sunday, Evers said he and Kathy Evers, the state's first lady, were praying for everyone affected by "this senseless act."
"I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help," the governor said in a statement.