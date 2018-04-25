Watch: White House press briefing April 25, 2018 - live stream

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2018
- Time: Scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary
Potential briefing topics:
- Ronny Jackson: The White House says its standing behind doctor Ronny Jackson amid allegations being investigated by the Veterans' Affairs Committee. President Trump promised to back up his pick to be the next Veterans Affairs secretary in an Oval Office meeting Tuesday, according to two senior administration sources directly involved in the process. But Mr. Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon that it was up to Jackson to decide if he wanted to stay on as nominee. He said if it were him, he "wouldn't do it."
- Iran nuclear deal: Despite suggestions that a new deal could be hashed out by French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr. Trump once again slammed the nuclear pact, deriding it as bad for the U.S. He issued a stern warning to Iran's leadership: "We're going to see what happens on the 12th, but Iran threatens us in any way, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid." Macron once again pushed for a new deal to be made which could potentially address U.S. concerns in his speech to a joint session of Congress, but left the door open for the U.S. to decide it's next moves.
- DACA: Sanders faces the press corps after a federal judge ruled late Tuesday against the administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, calling the Department of Homeland Security's rationale against the program "arbitrary and capricious."
- Travel Ban: The Trump administration is asking the court to reverse lower court rulings that would strike down the ban. So far the Supreme Court is likely to side with Mr. Trump as Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy both signaled support for the travel policy in arguments Wednesday at the high court.
