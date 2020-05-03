Watch the heartwarming moment WCBS meteorologist Lonnie Quinn's daughters interrupted his forecast

WCBS Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn didn't have it in his forecast that his daughters would interrupt his segment. Savy and Lily sure stole Quinn's thunder on Thursday.

The girls joined Quinn because their mom was on a Zoom call for work and they figured they'd say hi to the viewing public. As CBS New York notes, when you work in live television, there are some special challenges that can arise because of that.

Quinn worried the segment was a disaster but it soon became a hit, resonating with viewers also struggling to keep their children entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What do you get when you have two kids and a live forecast to deliver? @LonnieQuinnTV knows all too well as his daughters stole the show. Lonnie could barely get in a word, but the cuteness factor was above average for this time of year. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/aHpmD7RIVG — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 29, 2020

The segment made its way to CBS "This Morning," where co-host Anthony Mason praised Quinn. "Everybody loves love," Mason said.

Quinn's forecast featuring his daughters was even turned into a commercial for WCBS.

Something I thought was a live TV disaster is now a @CBSNewYork promo. You, me...everyone...we are all in the same boat. If my girls gave you a much needed smile, I’m twice as happy. Cheers https://t.co/atQPhPLKxW — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) April 30, 2020

"Something I thought was a live TV disaster is now a CBS New York promo," Quinn tweeted. "You, me... everyone... we are all in the same boat. If my girls gave you a much needed smile, I'm twice as happy."