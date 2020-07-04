Watch live: Trump to deliver 4th of July remarks in "Salute to America" event

President Trump will deliver remarks at the "Salute to America" event at the White House on Saturday in honor of Independence Day. The event will include military aircraft flyovers and conclude with fireworks over the Mall.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel has asked people not to gather downtown to celebrate Independence Day due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

How to watch President Trump's 4th of July remarks:

What: President Trump delivers remarks for the 4th of July

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Saturday, July 4, 2020 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Where: White House South Lawn, Washington, D.C.

White House South Lawn, Washington, D.C. How to watch: On CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device

Washington, D.C. has seen weeks of protests against racial violence and police brutality, including several demonstrations in front of the White House. Mr. Trump's remarks on Saturday may also attract protests.

Mr. Trump delivered remarks at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday evening.