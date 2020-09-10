Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Michigan

President Trump on Thursday is rallying his supporters in Freeland, Michigan, a state he won in 2016 and one his campaign considers a must win in 2020. The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden leading Mr. Trump 53%-45%.

The president is once again holding his rally at an airport hanger, an outdoor alternative to his indoor rallies that have been made nearly impossible by the pandemic. The president and his allies have begun calling his rallies "peaceful protests" as a way to skirt rules limiting gatherings due to COVID-19.

How to watch President Trump's rally in Michigan

What: President Trump holds a rally

Date: September 10, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Freeland, Michigan

Freeland, Michigan Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Thursday, the president continues to battle the fallout from his interviews with Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward. According to excerpts from Woodward's book that were released early, Mr. Trump told Woodward he intended to downplay the virus to avoid working people into a panic.

"The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That's where they are coming from. If I don't win, America's Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, 'Friendly Protesters,'" the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump also continued to hold rallies for a month after he knew about how fast the coronavirus could spread.

In the recorded interview, Mr. Trump acknowledged that COVID-19 "goes through air" despite continuing to speak at packed events.

"It's also more deadly than your, you know, even your strenuous flus," the president can be heard saying. "This is 5% versus 1% and less than 1%, you know, so this is deadly stuff."