Watch live: Trump holds news conference as he considers Supreme Court pick

President Trump is holding a news conference Wednesday as he touts progress on vaccine trials and considers his decision on a Supreme Court nominee. Mr. Trump has said he will announce that pick at 5 p.m. Saturday.

"White House News Conference today at 6:00 P.M. Economy, Job gains and Vaccine development are all doing GREAT!" the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

The White House has said 100 million doses of a vaccine should be available by the beginning of next year, although public health experts say a vaccine is unlikely to be widely available until well into 2021.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

How to watch

What: President Trump holds a news conference

President Trump holds a news conference Date: September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump has said his replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be a "brilliant" woman. Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are considered among the top contenders.

Before a name is even announced, Senate Republicans appear to enough support to push a pick through the nomination process before November 3.

The fight to fill Ginsburg's seat comes as the coronavirus pandemic has now taken 200,000 American lives. Americans give the president poor marks on his handling of the virus.