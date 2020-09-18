Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference before campaign rally

President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House as he tries to make the case that his administration has done an a good job responding to the coronavirus pandemic and he deserves a second term.

On Friday, the president tried to insist that former Vice President Joe Biden did a horrible job handling the H1N1 pandemic, while his administration has done a much better job with a much tougher virus.

"Biden FAILED BADLY with the Swine Flu. It was the Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight". He didn't have a clue. We have done an incredible job with the much tougher China Virus!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 12,469 Americans died from H1N1 from April 2009 to April 2010, while 196,277 Americans have died so far from COVID-19 over six months.

Date: August 5, 2020

Mr. Trump visited Wisconsin Thursday night for a campaign rally, and he'll be in Minnesota on Friday night for another rally. The president is trying to win both of those midwestern states in November.

On Thursday night, Mr. Trump suggested coronavirus statistic would be much better without Democrat-run states.

"We're doing a great job. But if you really see a great job," Mr. Trump said Thursday night. "Take New York and some of these other Democrat run states out of it. You'll see numbers that are unbelievable. Because New York had a very, very hard time. A lot of bad things happened. But if you take a few states out and you'll really see numbers."