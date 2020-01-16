Trump impeachment moves to Senate ahead of historic trial

Lawsuit aims to stop sending asylum-seekers to Guatemala

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Wednesday filed the first legal challenge against the Trump administration's controversial policy of sending migrants who seek protection at the U.S.-Mexico border to Guatemala. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss why the ACLU and other groups are challenging the asylum agreement with Guatemala.