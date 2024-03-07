Watch Live: First witnesses take the stand in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, begins Thursday in an Oakland County court.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning and concluded midafternoon on Wednesday, with a 15-person jury comprised of nine women and six men selected. The all-white jury is made up of a majority of parents who have dealt with mental health issues. Six of the jurors are gun owners.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews began Thursday's proceedings by ruling that certain text message conversations between the shooter and Jennifer Crumbley are inadmissible, saying she does not believe that James Crumbley was aware of the text messages. She also ruled that a text conversation between the shooter and his friend would not be included as evidence.

After the jury was seated, Matthews delivered jury instructions.

Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marc Keast delivered opening statements for the prosecution.

"During this trial, you're going to hear about events from the spring of 2021 through December of 2021. November of '21 is the critical time period, especially November the 30th. But that earlier evidence is going to give you some context into the family life in the Crumbley household. It's going to give you some context to learn that the shooting didn't just happen out of the blue. The shooter didn't snap. What happened was foreseeable, especially to his father," Keast said during his opening statement."

Attorney says James Crumbley did not know his son could harm others

James Crumbley's defense attorney, Mariell Lehman, said in her opening statements that James Crumbley did not know that his son could potentially harm other people.

"James Crumbley did not know what his son was going to do," Lehman said. "He did not know that his son could potentially harm other people. He did not know what his son was planning. He did not purchase that gun with the knowledge that his son may use it against other people. You will not hear that he did that. The prosecution told you that. The prosecution just told you you not going to hear that. You're not going to hear James Crumbley purchased that gun with the knowledge that his son was going to harm other people. But what the prosecution wants you to believe, the part that's not true, is that James Crumbley knew what his son was going to do and knew that he had a duty to protect other people from his son."

The trial comes after Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is accused of purchasing the gun that was used in the shooting for his son and not getting his son the treatment he needed for his mental health struggles despite his requests for help.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the trial each day, beginning at 9 a.m., and will be joined by legal analysts throughout the trial.

