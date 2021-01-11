Watch Live: California Governor Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 update as death toll soars

California Governor Gavin Newsom will give a briefing Monday on the state's efforts to combat coronavirus, as the state reports a record number of deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend. The state saw 1,163 deaths in a two-day period.

The uptick has slammed hospitals, which are struggling to care for COVID-19 patients amid concerns among health care workers about rationing care. The new, reportedly more infectious variant of the virus first documented in the U.K. has been confirmed in the state.

CBS Los Angeles reported 1,000 people in Los Angeles County died from the virus in a four-day period, and military personnel have arrived in the area to assist in the wake of a surge that has resulted in a record number of cases. The county surpassed 900,000 cases and 12,000 deaths, officials said Saturday. In Orange County, there were 3,121 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional deaths, health officials reported Sunday, bringing the county's totals to 188,602 cases and 2,092 fatalities.

As of Saturday, the latest date for which figures are available from the California Department of Public Health, the state has nearly 2.7 million reported cases of coronavirus and nearly 30,000 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

