Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on George Floyd's death and nationwide protests

Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the nationwide protests that have erupted after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week. In a speech in Philadelphia, Biden will seek to distinguish himself from President Trump, who yesterday threatened to deploy the military against protesters.

Biden will say in his speech that Floyd's death was a "wake-up call" for the nation, according to excerpts of the speech released by the campaign. Floyd died after an officer pinned a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

How to watch Biden's speech

What: Former Vice President Biden delivers remarks on civil unrest

Former Vice President Biden delivers remarks on civil unrest When: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET Where: Philadelphia

Philadelphia How to watch: On CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.

On CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device. Follow: Live updates on protests on CBSNews.com



"'I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words. But they didn't die with him. They're still being heard. They're echoing across this nation," Biden plans to say, according to the excerpts. "They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk. They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment — with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities."

"It's a wake-up call for our nation. For all of us," Biden will say.

Biden will also condemn Mr. Trump for his response to protests in Washington, D.C. on Monday, when mostly peaceful protesters were tear-gassed and cleared from Lafayette Park near the White House. After Mr. Trump delivered remarks responding to the nationwide unrest, he walked through the cleared-out park and posed for photos in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

"When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people's house, the White House— using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle," Biden plans to say.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C., said on Monday that she was "outraged" by Mr. Trump's visit to the church.

Biden will also contrast his style of leadership with the president. In his remarks on Monday, Mr. Trump said he was "the president of law and order."

"Look, the presidency is a big job. Nobody will get everything right. And I won't either. But I promise you this. I won't traffic in fear and division. I won't fan the flames of hate. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country — not use them for political gain," Biden will say. "I'll do my job and take responsibility. I won't blame others. I'll never forget that the job isn't about me. It's about you. And I'll work to not only rebuild this nation. But to build it better than it was."