The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards™ take place Sunday. Here's how you can watch the ACM awards via live online stream or TV as country music superstar Reba McEntire hosts the annual awards show.

How to watch the 2018 ACM Awards live

What: Academy of Country Music Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards Date: Sunday, April 15, 2018

Sunday, April 15, 2018 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Where: Garden Arena at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Garden Arena at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas Host: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire On TV: CBS – Find your local station

CBS – Online stream: CBS All Access

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 on CBS at 8/7c. The show will include performances by country favorites Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

McEntire has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s. She last hosted "country music's party of the year" in 2012 along with Blake Shelton. McEntire, who announced the nominees for major categories on "CBS This Morning" last month, learned on the air that she was nominated for the 16th time in the female vocalist of the year category.

She said she'd like to thank "everybody who voted for me and my mama" for the nomination.

If you want to watch the ACM Awards online, you can stream the show live on CBS All Access. You can try CBS All Access for free for one week if you don't already have an account.

ACM Awards 2018 host

Reba McEntire will make her 15th appearance as host and MC. Blake Shelton will serve as her co-host. This is Reba's first appearance as host since 2012. Last year's awards show was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

Who is Performing at the ACM Awards 2018?

The following country music stars are scheduled to perform Sunday night at the ACM awards:

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Kelly Clarkson

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Lauren Alaina

Kenny Chesney

Dan + Shay

Alan Jackson

Toby Keith

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Jon Pardi

Darius Rucker

Midland

Brett Young

Chris Young



Sunday will be Carry Underwood's first appearance back on stage after suffering a fall in her Nashville home nearly five months ago. The accident left her with over 40 stitches in her face and she suffered a broken wrist which required surgery.

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees

Below are the nominees for some of the most anticipated categories at the 2018 ACM awards.

Entertainer Of The Year

Jason Aldean



Garth Brooks



Luke Bryan



Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini



Miranda Lambert



Reba McEntire



Maren Morris



Carrie Underwood



Male Vocalist Of The Year

Jason Aldean



Thomas Rhett



Chris Stapleton



Keith Urban



Chris Young



Song Of The Year