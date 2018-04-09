The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards take place this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the show live online or on TV to catch your favorite country music acts on stage. Country superstar Reba McEntire will host the awards show.

How to watch the 2018 ACM Awards live

What: Academy of Country Music Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards Date: Sunday, April 15, 2018

Sunday, April 15, 2018 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Where: Garden Arena at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Garden Arena at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas Host: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire On TV: CBS – Find your local station

CBS – Online stream: CBS All Access

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT. The show will include performances by country favorites Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

McEntire has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s. She last hosted "country music's party of the year" in 2012 along with Blake Shelton. McEntire, who announced the nominees for major categories on "CBS This Morning" last month, learned on the air that she was nominated for the 16th time in the female vocalist of the year category.

She said she'd like to thank "everybody who voted for me and my mama" for the nomination.

If you want to watch the ACM Awards online, you can stream the show live on CBS All Access. You can try CBS All Access for free for one week if you don't already have an account.