Nationals and Yankees kneel during moment of silence ahead of MLB's season opener

Ahead of Dr. Anthony Fauci's opening pitch at Major League Baseball's season opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, players kneeled during a moment of silence on Thursday night. A video clip also played during the pre-game ceremony that featured players such as Aaron Judge and Howie Kendrick, as well as audio of a speech by Morgan Freeman that touched upon racial inequality.

"Equality and unity cannot be until there is empathy," Freeman said in the video, which was shown on the jumbotron at Nationals Park. "Today we stand as men from 25 nations on 6 continents. Today, we are one."

Players were also seen holding a black fabric that spanned both foul lines in a nod to the ongoing protests across the country.

Today, and every day, we come together as brothers. As equals, all with the same goal - to level the playing field. To change the injustices. Equality is not just a word. It’s our right! Today we stand as men from 25 nations on 6 continents. Today, we are one. pic.twitter.com/vKUGdRfwgQ — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2020

During batting practice, players were seen wearing T-shirts in support of Black Lives Matter. The letters "BLM" were also seen stenciled into the back of the pitcher's mound below the MLB logo.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Players stood during a pre-taped rendition of the national anthem. The stadium was empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., had been invited to throw the opening pitch and took the mound Thursday night wearing a red Nationals baseball cap and face mask. His throw went wide left of home plate and bounced past Washington player Sean Doolittle.