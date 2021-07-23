2 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting near restaurants

Police responded Thursday night to the scene of shots fired at a street in Washington, D.C., known for restaurants and bars. At least two adult males suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officials say both men are "conscious and breathing," and are being treated at area hospitals.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a tweet that a shooting took place around 8:20 local time at the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street.

Police are looking for a male leaving the scene in what they described as an older black sedan, captured on video and posted online. They are asking the public for any additional information on that suspect and possibly any others.

The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in video here. pic.twitter.com/n8P2gR5ps9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

Other videos showed the area blocked off and first responders at the scene. Police said the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities didn't immediately release the identity of the suspected gunman or those who were shot.

Police Chief Robert Contee of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., was at the scene and held a late-night press conference. He said "more than one shot" was fired and said at least one of the wounded individuals is believed to have been the target. The other person was apparently an innocent bystander, Contee said, noting this is preliminary information.

Contee said police responded to the shooting near the restaurants "within five seconds" because they were investigating a prior shooting where two weapons were discovered in two separate locations.

One restaurant patron reacted to the shooting and told CBS affiliate WUSA-TV that "these random events will happen."

"Doesn't matter if you're in a dangerous area or a nice area. These random events will happen. Whenever. Wherever. So, just stay on your toes and communicate often," said Mike Wendle.

Customers describe seeing “sparks” and running inside the restaurant. Another customer says she saw a young guy running and firing a gun. DC’s bustling 14th Street is virtually shutdown as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/8sxu1bE9sH — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021

Thursday's shooting comes days after one that took place outside the stadium where the Washington Nationals were playing against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. That incident led to a panicked scene, with attendees ducking for cover and the teams retreating to their clubhouses. Police said that three people were shot in that incident.