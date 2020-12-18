Watch Live: Vice President Mike Pence gets vaccinated on live television

Vice President Mike Pence is receiving a televised COVID-19 vaccination Friday morning, making him the highest-profile government official to do so publicly. Second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also be receiving a vaccination.

Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has taken on much of the day-to-day work on COVID-19, even as the president continues to focus publicly on the election. It's not year clear when Mr. Trump, who has already had COVID-19, will receive the vaccine.

How to watch Pence get vaccinated today

In a statement Wednesday night, the vice president said he and his wife, Karen Pence, are taking the vaccine publicly in order to instill confidence in it, as millions of Americans remain skeptical of the thoroughly tested products.

The vaccination is taking place in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the building that holds Pence's office.

President-elect Joe Biden is also expected to receive the vaccine soon.

Pfizer's vaccine is currently being distributed to high-risk health care workers, and Moderna's vaccine is expected to reach arms before the end of the month, too.