Man arrested on murder charge 14 years after victim vanished in Virginia

Police arrested a man on murder charges this month, 14 years after he allegedly killed a man in Virginia, but the victim's body has never been found.

Shane Ryan Donahue, a Virginia man, is presumed deceased, the Prince William County Police Department said Tuesday. He was last seen leaving his parents' home in Nokesville, Virginia, on March 22, 2010. Donahue, 23, was headed to his house in Nokesville, but never made it there.

Donahue was added to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System after he vanished. According to records, Donahue did not have a car and regularly got rides from friends. He frequented Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Fauquier County, Virginia, and Northern Virginia.

The case stumped investigators, who followed a number of leads over the years. This spring, detectives reactivated the investigation and started looking at every detail of the case from scratch, officials said. They revisited people who had been interviewed during the initial investigation and reviewed "digital evidence in greater detail due to advances in analytical technology and modern police investigative practices," according to a news release.

Officers said Donahue was last seen leaving his parents' home with Timothy Sean Hickerson, now a 43-year-old Florida resident. Investigators connected Hickerson to a burglary at Donahue's home that happened just days before the Virginia man disappeared.

Detectives got an arrest warrant this month and, with the help of Florida's Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Hickerson was taken into custody in Palm Coast, Florida. Hickerson was charged with murder and burglary, is now set to be extradited to Virginia.