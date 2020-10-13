A cut cable causes Virginia voter website to crash on final day of registration for election

Virginia's voter registration website went down on Tuesday, the final day for people in the state to register ahead of Election Day. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the website was still not working.

"Due to a network outage, the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable," the Virginia Department of Elections wrote on its site Tuesday morning.

Officials said on Twitter that a "fiber cut" in Chester, near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center, impacted connectivity for multiple state agencies. The cut cable, which appeared to be an accident, affected both the voting portal and the registrar's offices.

"We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible," the department said. "Please check back later for your online voter registration or absentee needs."

Voters looking to register were directed to this statement from the Virginia Department of Elections during the outage on October 13, 2020. Virginia Department of Elections

The department said it would provide updates via Twitter.

The website currently directs voters to fill out and print a paper application for voter registration and a paper application for voting by mail.

When asked for comment by CBS News, the Virginia Department of Elections said the department is still working to fix the outage. No further updates were provided.

Angry voters are taking to social media to demand a deadline extension, calling the outage "voter suppression." Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax called on the state to extend the voter registration deadline due to the outage.

"I am officially calling for Virginia's Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters' ability to register statewide," Fairfax tweeted. "We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote."

I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide. We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote. https://t.co/PKt3vKoOnu — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 13, 2020

Virginia's voter registration portal faced a similar outage in 2016, when a computer glitch crashed the site the day of the voter registration deadline. A judge extended the registration deadline at the time after several civil rights groups sued for the extension.

Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in Virginia, Washington D.C., Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and West Virginia. Last week, the deadlines in both Arizona and Florida were both extended.