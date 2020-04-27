Large house parties violating Chicago's stay-at-home order during pandemic

Police over the weekend broke up rowdy house parties in Chicago and said they were aware of video of one party that went viral, CBS Chicago reports. The violations of the stay-at-home order to fight the coronavirus outbreak came as Illinois reported 2,126 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional deaths Sunday.

Chicago is at the center of one of the worst outbreaks in the U.S.

One video posted online shows a packed house at an undisclosed location, apparently in Chicago. The party appeared so crowded that the person recording the footage chose not to wade into the crowd on the first floor.

Police had tweeted earlier Sunday that they were aware of the video, but could not confirm where the party was.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a large house party inside of an alleged Chicago residence. While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the gathering, we want to remind everyone of the social distancing requirements in place," police wrote.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker hadn't seen the videos when he went before the cameras Sunday, but he clearly had heard about them.

"I want to remind everyone that by doing that — by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks — you're literally putting everyone around you in danger — you are. They are putting you in danger. And more importantly, all of those people are putting their families and friends who are not there with them in danger," Pritzker said.

Pritzker reminded everyone that COVID-19 can be transmitted by people aren't showing any symptoms, and people who do not feel sick at all can still bring it home and infect others.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also decried the conduct seen on the viral video, writing, "What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable."

"While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made," Lightfoot tweeted. "We will hold those responsible accountable."

CBS Chicago also reported that police officers also had to break up another large party in the city Friday night, an event that was caught on video.

"There was fighting or shouting," said one resident. "It was absolute chaos and madness."