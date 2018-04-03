Villanova fans flock to streets to celebrate national championship

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Villanova University students flooded the streets around campus to celebrate their team's 79-62 win over Michigan in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

As soon as the game finished Monday night, fans streamed out into the streets, cheering and chanting.

In anticipation of celebrations, light poles around the university had been greased, but that didn't stop some fans from climbing them anyway, reports CBS Philly. It wasn't clear what was used to grease them.

News helicopter video showed a small fire being set in the street with some students trying to jump over the flames. Students could be seen climbing trees and grabbing branches to add fuel to the fire. Police later began to move people away from the flames.

There was no immediate word on any arrests or injuries during what CBS Philly said was a predominantly peaceful celebration.

It's Villanova's second national championship in three years.

Villanova senior and Boulder, Colorado native Allyson Weaver told CBS Philly, "The basketball team is like the lifeblood of Villanova. It's been amazing to be a part of that. The nursing program is what brought me here but the basketball team is what kept me here."