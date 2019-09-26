Vermont GOP governor backs Trump impeachment probe

Vermont's governor has become the first Republican chief executive to support an impeachment inquiry against President Trump but cautions that he wants to know more before any further actions are taken.

Governor Phil Scott said at a news conference Thursday that he wasn't surprised by the allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine's president to "look into" Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden because he's "watched him over the years."

The House Intelligence Committee released an unclassified version of the whistleblower complaint Thursday. The complaint reported an "urgent concern" about Mr. Trump's request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

On Wednesday, Pelosi announced the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump, setting up a dramatic constitutional clash just over a year before the presidential election.

"Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said at the Capitol late Tuesday afternoon. The inquiry marks just the fourth time in American history a president has faced a viable threat of impeachment.

Other moderate Republican governors have yet to weigh in on an impeachment inquiry.

When pressed by reporters, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Wednesday he was withholding judgment. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have yet to comment.