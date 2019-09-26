Acting director of national intelligence to testify about whistleblower complaint — live stream

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify publicly before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday before appearing privately before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The House committee hearing — to address the whistleblower complaint about President Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch the acting director of national intelligence hearing

Date : Thursday September 26, 2019

: Thursday September 26, 2019 Time : 9 a.m. ET

: 9 a.m. ET What : House Intelligence Committee hearing

: House Intelligence Committee hearing Witness : Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire

: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Online stream: Watch live on CBSN in the player above

Lawmakers got their first look at the whistleblower complaint Wednesday afternoon. Members of the intelligence committees and party leaders streamed in and out of a secure hearing room on Capitol Hill late Thursday afternoon to examine the document, which one lawmaker said was 10 to 12 pages long.

The complaint involves the phone call between Mr. Trump and Zelensky on July 25, during which Mr. Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The call came days after the Trump administration froze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

Maguire released a statement about the whistleblower complaint Tuesday stating he wanted to "make clear that I have upheld my responsibility to follow the law every step of the way." He said he is "committed to protecting whistleblowers and ensuring every complaint is handled appropriately" and that he would "work with the Administration and Congress to find a resolution regarding this important matter."

The whistleblower, who has not yet been publicly identified, also wants to testify before the committee. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced on Twitter that the committee is in touch with counsel for the whistleblower, and the testimony may happen "as soon as this week."