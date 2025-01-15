Scientists discover bigger, more venomous species of deadly funnel-web spider, nicknamed "Big Boys"

Australian scientists have discovered a new species of the deadly funnel-web spider that is bigger and more venomous than its relatives, nicknaming it "Big Boy."

In research released Monday, scientists from the Australian Museum, Flinders University and Germany's Leibniz Institute discovered there are three species of Sydney funnel-web spiders instead of one. Scientists have named the 3.54-inch-long species Atrax christenseni, with a nickname of "Big Boy." Common Sydney funnel-web spiders, in comparison, can grow up to nearly 2 inches.

"Our research uncovered hidden diversity among funnel-web spiders," lead researcher Stephanie Loria said in a statement. "The Newcastle funnel-web, Atrax christenseni — 'Big Boy' — is a totally new species."

The dark, glossy and large spiders are considered among the most dangerously venomous spiders for humans. The current antivenom is already effective against a wide variety of funnel-web spider bites, including the newly discovered "Big Boy."

Only male Sydney funnel-web spiders have venom that can kill an adult, and 13 deaths have been attributed to the common Sydney funnel-web spider between 1927 and the early 1980s. There have been no deaths since the antivenom was introduced in the 1980s.

In 2024, a Sydney funnel-web spider found in Australia set a record as the largest spider at the Australian Reptile Park. It measured 3.1 inches from foot to foot, surpassing the park's previous record-holder from 2018.